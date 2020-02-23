Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) has averaged 16.9 points and 1.6 blocks per game this season. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will miss at least two weeks after sustaining a knee injury, the team announced Sunday.

Jackson suffered a sprained left knee during Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to the team. The Grizzlies said the 6-foot-11 forward will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Jackson exited the Grizzlies' 117-105 loss to the Lakers late in the second quarter after an awkward fall when he contested a shot attempt. He didn't return for the second half of the game.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft ranks second on the Grizzlies with 16.9 points per game and leads the team with 1.6 blocks per game this season. He is shooting a career-best 39.7 percent from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies (28-28) currently hold the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoff race, holding a 2 1/2-game lead over the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs entering Sunday's games.