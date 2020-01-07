Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) has appeared in only 18 games this season because of the knee ailment. File photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Detroit Pistons star forward Blake Griffin is out indefinitely after he underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his injured left knee, the team announced Tuesday.

The Pistons said in a statement that Griffin will undergo an "extended rehabilitation period" following the surgery and no timetable is set for his return.

Griffin, a six-time All-Star selection, has appeared in only 18 games this season because of the knee ailment. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on the same knee in April.

Playing in his third season with the Pistons, Griffin has averaged 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this year. Detroit has limped to a 13-24 record this season and currently sit near the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons acquired Griffin in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers in January 2018. He played in 25 games with Detroit that year before starting 75 games last season, his most since the 2013-14 season.

Griffin averaged a career-high 24.5 points to go with 7.5 rebounds last season in Detroit. He has two years and $76 million remaining on his current contract.