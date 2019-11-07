Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin cleared for basketball activities

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) has yet to play this season because of left hamstring and posterior knee soreness. File photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, who has yet to appear in a game this season, is nearing a return to game action.

The team announced Thursday that Griffin was cleared to participate in all basketball-related activities. He has sat out every game this season because of what the team is calling left hamstring and posterior knee soreness.

The Pistons labeled Griffin as day-to-day and the team will continue to monitor him.

Griffin, a six-time All-Star selection, appeared in 75 games last season for the Pistons, his most since the 2013-14 campaign. He averaged a career-best 25.5 points to go with 7.5 rebounds per game.

Griffin, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in the off-season, played in the Pistons' first two preseason contests. He then missed the team's remaining three matchups.

The Pistons also announced that guard Derrick Rose is continuing to receive treatment on his hamstring strain. Rose hasn't played since Friday.

Detroit will play the Indiana Pacers on Friday night before hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.