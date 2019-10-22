Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin out until November with knee, hamstring injuries

Former Los Angeles Clippers and current Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin has continued soreness in his knee and hamstring and will be re-evaluated next month. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Detroit Pistons will be without star forward Blake Griffin for the beginning of the NBA season, the team announced Tuesday.

Griffin, who didn't travel with the Pistons for the team's season opener against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, will continue to receive treatment for knee and hamstring soreness, according to the team.

The Pistons announced Griffin will be re-evaluated the first week of November. Detroit has five games in October.

Griffin, a six-time All-Star selection, appeared in 75 games last season for the Pistons, his most since the 2013-14 campaign. He averaged a career-best 25.5 points to go with 7.5 rebounds per game.

Griffin, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in the off-season, played in the Pistons' first two preseason contests. He then missed the team's remaining three matchups.

The veteran forward has been dealing with hamstring soreness for the last 10 days. He was only a limited participant in Tuesday's practice before being ruled out for October.

First-round pick Sekou Doumbouya (concussion) and Markieff Morris (back) also are unlikely to play against the Pacers. Christian Wood is a possible candidate to receive more minutes in Griffin's absence.

"I have a great opportunity with [Pistons head coach Dwane] Casey, a great opportunity to get backup minutes with [Andre Drummond]," Wood told reporters Tuesday. "Blake's going to be on load management this year, so I've got the opportunity to play and possibly start, so I'm ready for that."