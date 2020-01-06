Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has averaged 11.8 points per game this season. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- General manager Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers are listening to trade offers for third-year forward Kyle Kuzma.

League sources told the New York Times and The Athletic on Monday that teams around the NBA are monitoring Kuzma's situation with the Lakers. According to the Times, the Sacramento Kings are among the teams that have tried to engage the Lakers in trade talks.

Kuzma, 24, played under current Kings coach Luke Walton for two seasons in Los Angeles. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 17.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for Walton, but has seen his numbers dip this season while playing under Lakers head coach Frank Vogel.

The Kings understand that any trade discussions for Kuzma would have to include a sharpshooter and versatile swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic, according to the New York Times. Bogdanovic will become a restricted free agent after this season.

Kuzma, who was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team after the 2017-18 campaign, has averaged 11.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season.

Bogdanovic, 27, has averaged a career-high 14.5 points per game off the bench for the Kings this season.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. EST.