Free agent Amar'e Stoudemire says he has 'a lot to offer' NBA teams

Former New York Knicks big man Amar'e Stoudemire has not played in the NBA since 2016. John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Former NBA big man Amar'e Stoudemire, who hopes to make an NBA comeback after spending the last two seasons in Israel, says he still has "a lot to offer" prospective NBA teams.

Stoudemire told MSG Network he has begun pitching NBA franchises on how his experience would help playoff teams. The 36-year-old played in the league from 2002 to 2016 and made six NBA All-Star Games.

"A lot of the teams have a lot of young players and a lot of players that can learn how to train, how to become professionals and how to become great basketball players," Stoudemire said. "And leadership goes a long way with teams in order to get from a playoff team to a contending championship team."

Stoudemire held a private workout for teams on Monday in Las Vegas and told MSG Network that 15 teams attended the training session.

"The workout went great," he said. "I've been training all summer, keeping myself in top shape. My body feels amazing. We'll see if the opportunity becomes reality."

Stoudemire averaged 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds in 15 NBA seasons. Injuries, including microfracture knee surgery in 2005 he later said he regretted, derailed his career and turned him into a reserve by the time he turned 30.

Stoudemire last played for the MaimI Heat in 2016.