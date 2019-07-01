Klay Thompson agrees to max deal, staying with Golden State Warriors

July 1 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Klay Thompson agreed to a maximum contract extension to return to the Golden State Warriors next season.

League sources told ESPN and the New York Times on Monday that Thompson reached a five-year, $190 million deal with the Warriors. Thompson was expected to accept a max contract from Golden State if they offered it to him, according to ESPN.

Thompson has served as a foundational piece for the franchise, helping guide the Warriors to three NBA championships and five NBA Finals appearances. Golden State originally selected the guard in the first round (No. 11 overall) of the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.

The five-time All-Star suffered a torn ACL in his left knee against the Toronto Raptors during the NBA Finals, clouding his free-agent status. Despite his major injury, the Warriors committed to keeping Thompson out of free agency.

Thompson has registered seven seasons with at least 200 3-pointers made, which is tied with teammate Stephen Curry for the most in league history. The 6-foot-7 guard has never shot below 40 percent from 3-point range in his NBA career.

Along with his shooting ability, Thompson has established himself as one of the league's top defenders. He was named to the second team All-NBA defensive team this season.

Thompson averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 78 regular-season contests this past season. He averaged 20.7 points per game on 44.3 percent shooting from 3-point range in the Warriors' run to the NBA Finals.