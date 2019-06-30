Knicks wouldn't offer Kevin Durant max contract; reach deal with Julius Randle

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (pictured) suffered a major Achilles injury during the NBA Finals this season. The Knicks refused to offer Durant a max contract due to the injury, opting to reach an agreement with Julius Randle. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks reached an agreement with free-agent forward Julius Randle after the franchise declined to offer Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant a max contract, league sources told ESPN and Yahoo Sports on Sunday.

Randle agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal with the Knicks, according to ESPN.

The Knicks pursued Randle after refusing to offer Durant a four-year, $164 million max deal due to concerns about his Achilles injury, according to ESPN. Durant sustained a ruptured Achilles during the NBA Finals.

Durant was only interested in maximum contract offers, eventually agreeing to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, according to ESPN. New York officials flew to Los Angeles to meet with Randle instead of negotiating with Durant.

Knicks president Steve Mills addressed the team's decision to reach an agreement with Randle instead of offering Durant a max contract.

"While we understand that some Knicks fans could be disappointed with tonight's news, we continue to be upbeat and confident in our plans to rebuild the Knicks to compete for championships in the future, through both the draft and targeted free agents," Mills said in a statement.

Randle averaged 21.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game with the New Orleans Pelicans this season. Prior to joining the Pelicans, he spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA free-agent contracts can't be officially signed until July 6.