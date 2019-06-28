Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to play for Greece in FIBA World Cup

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (R) will play for Greece in the World Cup for a second time. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will play for Greece at this year's FIBA World Cup in China, the forward announced Friday.

The Bucks star, who won his first NBA MVP Award this season, said he doesn't know what position he will play during his second appearance at the event.

"I haven't talked with the coach yet. I don't know which position I will play in, but I don't care. I just want to play," Antetokounmpo said. "Whether I play as a guard or as a center, I don't care. I'm a basketball player. I want to help the team in every way."

Antetokounmpo didn't play for Greece at the 2017 Eurobasket. The forward, then 19 and coming off his rookie year with the Bucks, came off the bench in six games at the 2014 FIBA World Cup during his first time playing for his home country.

With the Bucks, Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game in 72 regular-season games this year. Milwaukee reached the Eastern Conference finals but fell to the Toronto Raptors in six games.

The 32-team tournament in China begins Aug. 31 and runs until Sept. 15.