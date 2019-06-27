Klay Thompson to listen to Lakers, Clippers if Warriors don't offer max deal

June 27 (UPI) -- Golden State shooting guard Klay Thompson will listen to pitches from the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers if the Warriors don't offer him a max contract when free agency opens, league sources told the Los Angeles Times and The Athletic on Thursday.

The Warriors can offer Thompson a five-year, $190 million max contract. The Lakers, who agreed to rework the Anthony Davis trade by including the Washington Wizards in the three-team deal, also have $32 million in cap space to offer the All-Star guard a max contract.

According to The Athletic, Thompson wants to remain with the Warriors but has been open to speaking with the Los Angeles teams if talks break off with Golden State. If the Warriors offer a max contract, both sides are expected to reach an agreement.

Thompson suffered a torn ACL against the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals, which is expected to sideline him for a majority of next season. He is scheduled to undergo surgery later this week to repair his ACL, according to ESPN. He averaged 20.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in the postseason.

During his eight-year career with the Warriors, Thompson has made five All-Star games and won three NBA championships. He averaged 21.5 points per game on 46.7 percent shooting last season. The guard has never shot lower than 40 percent from 3-point range in a single season.

The NBA's free agency period begins Sunday.