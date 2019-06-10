Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is one win away from his first NBA Finals championship. Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry was asked about his "icon" status by a child reporter during an NBA Finals press conference.

Lowry, 33, spoke to reporters during a media availability session on Sunday's off day. A young journalist with CBC Kids News was handed the microphone.

"Mr. Lowry, how does it feel to be an icon all over Canada to kids?" the child asked.

The question caught Lowry, a five-time NBA All-Star, off-guard. He called it a "crazy question" before taking a moment to consider his response.

"I was once a kid," Lowry said. "I was once in your shoes, and to be able to know kids one day will want to be like me, I hold myself to a super-high standard."

Lowry joked no other reporter would have a better question.

"You can try, but you can't beat that question," Lowry said.

Lowry and the Raptors can clinch their first NBA title with a win over the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Monday night. Game 5 begins at 9 p.m. and will air on ABC.