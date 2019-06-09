NBA Finals: Warriors clear Kevin Durant to practice

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant has not played since suffering a calf injury on May 8. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors star forward Kevin Durant has officially been cleared to practice and could play in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, head coach Steve Kerr said Sunday.

Durant has been out injuring his calf May 8 in a victory over the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Semifinals. The former NBA MVP was averaging 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists in 11 playoff games before his injury.

"He's doing more today," Kerr told reporters. "We'll know more after that."

Kerr said Durant will do extra work with the team's younger players before the Warriors "gauge" his progress.

Kerr said before the Warriors' Game 4 loss that Durant had not suffered a setback in his recovery.

The Warriors need to win three straight games to avoid losing their first NBA Finals since 2016. The Toronto Raptors took a 3-1 series lead with Friday's 105-92 in Oakland, Calif.

Game 5 will be played at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Monday night.