Kawhi Leonard leads Raptors to Game 4 win over Warriors

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives against Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (R) during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

June 7 (UPI) -- The Toronto Raptors moved within one game of capturing their first NBA championship after defeating the Golden State Warriors 105-92 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

Toronto superstar forward Kawhi Leonard willed the Raptors to victory, recording a game-high 36 points and 12 rebounds. It was the Raptors' second straight victory at Oracle Arena.

"[Kawhi] played amazing," Warriors star Stephen Curry told reporters. "He hit every big shot. We played pretty well for 26 minutes and then he took control of the game. It's one of those nights where we play [with] a lot of energy and start to build momentum and the wheels start to fall off a little bit."

Pascal Siakam continued his breakout postseason with 19 points, five rebounds and a block. Veteran big man Serge Ibaka contributed 20 points and four boards off the bench.

Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry recorded 10 points, seven assists and two rebounds. Marc Gasol had nine points, seven rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes.

The Warriors, who had Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney return from their injuries, grabbed a 23-17 lead in the first quarter and stayed ahead for much of the first half. The Raptors had an offensive explosion and outscored Golden State 37-21 in the third quarter.

Curry had 27 points, six assists and four rebounds. Thompson had 28 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Draymond Green nearly had a triple-double with 10 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. Kevon Looney added 10 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench.

Game 5 is Monday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.