Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant listed as questionable for Game 5

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) hasn't played since Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant returned to practice and was listed as questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, the team announced.

Durant practiced with the Warriors on Sunday for the first time since suffering a right calf strain May 8 against the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. Golden State head coach Steve Kerr offered a positive outlook, saying that his star forward could play Monday night if he practiced without issue.

"He's going to practice with us today," Kerr told reporters. "And he'll get some extra work in with some of our younger players. We'll gauge it from there."

The Warriors were optimistic that Durant would return in Game 4 against the Raptors, but he remained sidelined. With Golden State facing elimination, Kerr acknowledged being more hopeful about Durant's availability given the extra work he had in practice Sunday.

"Yeah, because what he's going to do today he hasn't done," Kerr said. "He's doing more today, and then we'll know more after that."

The Raptors hold a 3-1 series lead over the Warriors. Game 5 is Monday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.