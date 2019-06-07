Golden State Warriors' Kevon Looney, Klay Thompson will play in Game 4

Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney suffered a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. He was initially expected to miss the remainder of the series. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney is available and will attempt to play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, head coach Steve Kerr announced Friday.

Warriors star guard Klay Thompson, who suffered a left hamstring strain in Game 2, was listed in the starting lineup and will return from his one-game absence.

Looney suffered a non-displaced costal cartilage fracture on his right side during Game 2 of the championship series. Kerr initially said the injury would sideline the key role player for the remainder of the postseason.

"Kevon's going to give it a go tonight," Kerr told reporters. "So [after] further evaluation, a second opinion, and then a lot of research and making sure that there's no long-term risk involved with him playing, it all checked out. He's dying to play, and so we'll give him a shot and we'll see what he's got."

Looney has provided valuable minutes to the Warriors as All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, who struggled in Game 3, continues to recover from a torn quadriceps injury suffered earlier in the postseason. Looney has averaged 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game in the NBA playoffs.

"The guy's just tough," Kerr said. "He's tough and he wants to play. And the injury is in an area where it allows him to move well enough to give it a shot to play."

Warriors superstar Kevin Durant, who sustained a right calf strain and hasn't played since Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals, was already ruled out for Game 4.

Game 4 tips off at 9 p.m. ET at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.