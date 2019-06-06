Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Golden State forward Draymond Green predicts the Warriors will defeat the Toronto Raptors in six games following their loss in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The Raptors beat Golden State 123-109 to grab a 2-1 series lead Wednesday night as the depleted Warriors played without stars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Despite the injuries and being down in the series, Green predicted an easy finish for the defending champions.

"Everybody wants to see us lose. We just got to continue to battle," Green told reporters. "Win the next game, go back to Toronto, win Game 5, come back to Oracle [Arena], win Game 6 and then celebrate. Fun times ahead."

Green had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Game 3. Curry played 43 minutes and exploded for a playoff career-best 47 points, but the Warriors couldn't overcome their injury woes.

Durant suffered a right calf strain against the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals and hasn't played since. Thompson sustained a left hamstring strain in Game 2 against the Raptors after landing awkwardly on a jump shot. He exited the game and didn't return.

Kerr told reporters Wednesday night that Thompson is expected to play in Game 4, and the Warriors remain cautiously optimistic that Durant can suit up in the fourth game.

Game 4 is Friday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.