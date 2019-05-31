Los Angeles Clippers' Doc Rivers fined $50K for comments on Kawhi Leonard

May 31 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was fined $50,000 for tampering, the NBA announced Friday.

Earlier this week, Rivers made comments about Toronto Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard. The league didn't specify which comments violated the NBA's anti-tampering rules.

Rivers compared Leonard to Chicago Bulls icon and Pro Basketball Hall of Fame guard Michael Jordan while analyzing the Raptors' matchup against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

"He is the most like Jordan that we've seen," Rivers said on SportsCenter. "Like, there's a lot of great players. LeBron [James] is phenomenal. KD [Kevin Durant] is phenomenal. But he is the most like him. Big hands, post game, can finish, great leaper, great defender, in-between game, if you beat him to the spot, bumps you off. Then, you add his 3-point shooting."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver told reporters Friday that Rivers "crossed a bright line" when asked what Rivers should do when he makes appearances on shows that require his analysis about a player.

"I would just say Doc has been at this for a long time," Silver said. "It's not a fun part of my job ever fining anyone. And I understand the interest of the media in hearing a coach's view about a current NBA player, but it's something where there's a bright line in this league and you're not allowed to do it.

"And head coaches or team executives in those positions, you just say, 'I'm not permitted by the league to respond to that question.' And it's a balance of interest. I understand that. But he unfortunately crossed a bright line."

Leonard can become a free agent this summer. The Clippers are expected to pursue the star forward in free agency.