Drake trolls Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors with Dell Curry jersey

May 30 (UPI) -- Canadian rap artist and Toronto Raptors superfan Drake trolled Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors before Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

The rapper wore a signed purple-and-black Dell Curry jersey as he watched from his courtside seat in the first game of the championship series. Stephen Curry's father played three seasons with the Raptors and ended his career with the franchise in 2002.

Drake, who is the Raptors' global ambassador, talked to fans and workers around him before the game. Dell Curry and his wife, Sonya, were in attendance at Scotiabank Arena and noticed the rapper's attire before tip-off. Dell Curry smiled and gestured toward him as they walked to their seats.

When Sonya and Dell Curry noticed that @Drake has a Raptors Dell Curry Jersey on pic.twitter.com/3O3dTzEr3V— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) May 31, 2019

The NBA previously reached out to the Raptors during the Eastern Conference finals about Drake and his antics on the sideline. His conduct and presence while sitting courtside drew the league's attention, especially during the Raptors' conference finals win over the Milwaukee Bucks to advance to the NBA Finals.

Drake was seen touching Raptors head coach Nick Nurse's shoulders during Game 4 against the Bucks.

The Raptors led the Warriors 59-49 at halftime.