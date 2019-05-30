Zion Williamson entered the 2019 NBA Draft after winning multiple Player of the Year awards during a stellar freshman season at Duke. He is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick and play for the New Orleans Pelicans. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Former Duke star and projected No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson has signed with CAA Sports for representation ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft.

"We are proud to welcome Zion Williamson to the CAA Sports family," the agency tweeted Thursday morning.

Sources told ESPN that CAA basketball agent Austin Brown and CAA executive Lisa Joseph-Metelus will represent Williamson. The 19-year-old phenom is also expected to sign one of the largest rookie shoe brand endorsement deals in league history.

Brown also represents several other young NBA stars, including D'Angelo Russell, Collin Sexton, Gary Harris and Jaren Jackson. Joseph-Metelus previously worked with former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade. CAA's client list also includes Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns, Chris Paul and Joel Embiid.

Williamson averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds. 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game this season, en route to winning multiple Player of the Year Awards.

The New Orleans Pelicans own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, which is set for June 20 in Brooklyn.