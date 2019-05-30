Former Miami Heat star Dwayne Wade (R) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James were teammates with the Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers during their NBA tenures. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- LeBron James and Dwayne Wade are teaming up again, but this time it's their sons joining forces on a high school hoops circuit.

James' son, Bronny James, is moving from the Crossroads School in Santa Monica, Calif. to Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, Calif. The 14-year-old will play with Wade's son, Zaire Wade, who is transferring from American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla.

Wade is currently a junior while James is entering the ninth grade next season.

James' famous father posted a photo of the boys wearing jerseys from Sierra Canyon Wednesday on his Instagram story. Sources confirmed the high school moves of Wade and James to the Los Angeles Daily News and ESPN.

James' son Bryce James, 11, will also attend Sierra Canyon. Bronny James joined Instagram this week and already has more than one million followers. Wade reposted several videos and articles about teaming up with James on his Instagram story.

Dwyane Wade also has sons Zion and Xavier and a newborn daughter named Kaavia. James also has a young daughter named Zhuri. The elder Wade and James were teammates for four seasons while with the Miami Heat and for more than half of a season in 2017 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.