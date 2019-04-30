Vince Carter, 42, says he'll return to NBA for 22nd season

April 30 (UPI) -- Vince Carter, 42, says he plans to return for his 22nd NBA season later this year.

The future Hall of Famer announced his intentions during an appearance Tuesday on the Winging It podcast. Carter does the podcast with Atlanta Hawks teammate Kent Bazemore.

Carter averaged 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game this season for the Hawks. The No. 5 overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft has also suited up for the Toronto Raptors, New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.

The eight-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection has averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game during his decorated NBA tenure.

Carter had a $2.39 million salary in 2018 and is set to become a free agent. He said he would like to return to the Hawks if the team opts to re-sign him.

If Carter returns for his 22nd season, he'll set the record for the most seasons played in league history. He is currently tied with Robert Parish, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Willis and Kevin Garnett at 21 seasons.

Carter has never won an NBA championship but has reached the playoffs 11 times during his career.