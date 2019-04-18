Giannis Antetokounmpo jams on, blocks Thon Maker, Bucks beat Pistons in playoffs

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo blocked a shot by Detroit Pistons star Thon Maker after also dunking on the big-man during a playoff win on Wednesday in Milwaukee. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

April 18 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled off a nasty dunk on former teammate Thon Maker during a Milwaukee Bucks playoff win against the Detroit Pistons.

He also sent a Maker shot flying during the back-and-forth between big men.

The "Greek Freak" took flight in the second quarter of the 120-99 victory in the second game of the first round Eastern Conference playoff series Wednesday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee led 39-36 when Antetokounmpo caught a pass on the right elbow. The 6-foot-11, 242-pound MVP candidate faced up with the Pistons' 7-foot-1, 221-pound big man before hitting him with a quick crossover dribble.

Antetokounmpo then put the ball in his left hand and used his body to create separation from Maker as he elevated toward the rim. Antetokounmpo then put the ball back in his right hand and threw down a powerful finish over Maker.

"I just try to do my job," Antetokounmpo said. "I try to be aggressive. Obviously, Thon is 7-foot-1, 7-foot-2, he can block shots. I tried to get him a little bit deeper in the paint and I was able to find the opportunity to dunk on him. I was just trying to do my job and make plays."

Maker thought he had Antetokounmpo beaten off of the dribble in the fourth frame, but underestimated his recovery time. The Pistons big man put a move on Antetokounmpo beyond the 3-point arc with 8:59 remaining in the game. He drove toward the rim and took flight for what appeared to be a big-time dunk.

But Antetokounmpo had other ideas. The MVP frontrunner caught up and used his right hand to swat the shot attempt into the fans the behind the basket.

The "Greek Freak" had 26 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the win. Eric Bledsoe led the Bucks with a game-high 27 points. Bledsoe also had six assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Maker had six points, three assists, two rebounds and two blocks in the loss. Luke Kennard led Detroit with 19 points.

Maker was the No. 10 overall pick by the Bucks in the 2016 NBA Draft. The 22-year-old big man was traded to the Pistons in February.

The Bucks take on the Pistons in the third game of the series at 8 p.m. Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.