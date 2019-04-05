Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a huge block on a Joel Embiid dunk attempt in the Milwaukee Bukcs' win against the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday in Philadelphia. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo got the best of Joel Embiid, blocking him four times in the Milwaukee Bucks' win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The "Greek Freak" added 45 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in the 128-122 win Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Embiid posted 34 points, 13 assists, 13 rebounds and three blocks in the losing effort.

Antetokounmpo and Embiid had several battles in the paint, but the Bucks star bested the Sixers big man on multiple occasions.

His first block of "The Process" came at the 10:18 mark in the first quarter. Embiid caught an entry pass and turned toward the rim for a quick shot, but Antetokounmpo came flying in and blocked him from behind. He blocked him again in the second quarter, swatting the ball away from Embiid as he rolled toward the rim wildly.

Embiid went up for a one-handed dunk in the third quarter, but was once again denied by the "Greek Freak." The Sixers big man used a pick to run around several defenders during that sequence before elevating near the rim. Antetokounmpo tracked Embiid around the traffic and used his right hand to deny the throw-down at the rim.

Antetokounmpo's final block on Embiid came in the fourth frame. Embiid caught the ball on the 3-point arc and rolled to the rim. He elevated in the paint once again, but Antetokounmpo blocked his shot from behind.

"I'm just trying to help Brook Lopez out," Antetokoumpo told reporters. "Embiid is a great post-up player, a great scorer. It's hard to guard him one-on-one. I was just trying to be sneaky. Whenever he didn't see me, I tried to come block from behind or just try to come and help Brook rebound."

The Bucks host the Brooklyn Nets at 5 p.m. Saturday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Sixers battle the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. Saturday at the United Center in Chicago.