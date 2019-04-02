Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 11 rebounds in a win against the Brooklyn Nets Monday in Brooklyn. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared to be the only player on the court as he rebounded his own 3-pointer and threw in a dunk during the Bucks' win against the Nets.

The "Greek Freak" fired up the long-distance shot with about 5 minutes remaining in the 131-121 win Monday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Bucks led 117-110 at the start of the sequence.

His shot bricked off of the back iron and came back out to the 3-point arc. Antetokounmpo knew his shot was off, so he bolted around his defender and grabbed his own rebound. He then flew through the paint and took two dribbles as he weaved around more defenders.

Antetokounmpo capped off the play by going up strong with his right hand for a powerful one-handed finish.

The "Greek Freak" had 28 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Eric Bledsoe led the Bucks with 29 points. D'Angelo Russell led the Nets with 28 points. Russell also picked up 10 rebounds and three assists in the loss.

"I was just trying to get back into the rhythm," Antetokounmpo told reporters. "I was just trying to wait for the game to come to me. I think my team did a great job just finding me."

Milwaukee battles the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.