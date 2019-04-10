Suns agree to hire Jeff Bower as new VP of basketball operations

Phoenix guard Devin Booker (L) leads the Suns putting up 26.6 points per game to go along with 6.8 assists. The Suns have the second-worst mark in the NBA as they get ready to miss the playoffs for the ninth straight season. File Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

April 10 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a deal with veteran executive Jeff Bower to join the team as their new senior vice president of basketball operations.

Bower will join a Suns team that has the second-worst record in the NBA at 19-63.

Sources told ESPN that current general manger James Jones could still have a role in the Suns' front office.

Bower last served as general manager of the Detroit Pistons from 2014 to 2018. Before that he was with the New Orleans Hornets, as general manager for two stints from 2002 to 2003 and 2005 to 2010.

He also was the head coach for the Hornets for 73 games during the 2009-2010 season. Bower coached at Marist college for the 2013-14 season.

Bower will take over a Suns team that has missed the postseason for nine straight seasons.