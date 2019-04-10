Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has owned the NBA franchise since 1994, and along with the Wolves he owns the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA. His net worth reported by Forbes to be $1.86 billion. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Timberwolves are starting a search for a new president of basketball operations.

The team stated Wednesday that they will look to fill the void left when the franchise fired coach and team president Tom Thibodeau in early January.

"In the absence of Tom, I want to thank all who picked up his responsibilities this past year. This includes interim head coach Ryan Saunders, general manager Scott Layden and our entire basketball staff for their efforts leading our team through the 2018-19 season," Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor said.

"They worked through a season with many injuries requiring many challenges in our player lineup. We are incredibly grateful to them for all of their hard work and commitment to the franchise."

While the team will be looking for a new president, league sources told ESPN that Taylor would like to keep Layden and Saunders as general manager and coach as part of a revised organizational structure.

In 41 games under Saunders the team has gone 17-24. At 32 years old, he is the youngest coach in the NBA.

With one game left in the season, the Timberwolves sit at 36-45, 11th in the NBA's Western Conference.

"The future of the Minnesota Timberwolves continues to be very bright," Taylor said.

"It's more important than ever that we find a leader who can build a successful team in today's fast-paced NBA. We have the cornerstones of a very talented team and need to assemble the final pieces that will elevate us into a playoff team and one that can compete for championships."