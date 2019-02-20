Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid to miss at least one week with knee soreness

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will miss at least a week with a knee injury. File Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid will miss at least one week with left knee soreness, the team said in a statement Wednesday.

The 76ers said Embiid underwent an MRI on Tuesday, which revealed no structural damage.

Embiid will undergo treatment involving physical therapy and load management. As a precaution, the team ruled him out and will re-evaluate the All-Star center in about one week.

Embiid recently played in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday and had 10 points and 12 rebounds in 23 minutes.

The 24-year-old big man has a history of injury woes. He missed all of his first two seasons in the NBA due to injuries. In his third year, he sat out 51 games.

The two-time All-Star selection returned to a healthy form and played in 63 games last season, followed by playing in 54 of the 76ers' 58 games this year.

Embiid is averaging career highs in points per game (27.3), rebounds (13.5), assists (3.5), minutes (33.7) and free-throw percentage (81.1).

The franchise also announced guard Furkan Korkmaz will be out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a meniscus tear.

Korkmaz suffered the injury to his right knee during a game against the Boston Celtics on Feb. 12. The team said surgery for the injury is being considered.

Philadelphia returns to action against the Miami Heat on Thursday night.