Joel Embiid swats James Harden, stares him down

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had a team-high 32 points in a win against the Houston Rockets on Monday in Philadelphia. Photo by Peter Foley/EPA-EFE

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Joel Embiid smacked away a James Harden shot and then stared down the likely NBA MVP as the Philadelphia 76ers throttled the Houston Rockets.

"The Process" picked on "the Beard" in the final seconds of the first half during the Sixers' 121-93 triumph on Monday at the Well-Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

"He's a great player," Embiid told reporters. "Obviously he can do a lot of stuff on the court. I have a lot of respect for him."

The Sixers led 65-50 when the Rockets stole a pass from J.J. Redick. Harden collected the ball on the break and led the Rockets in transition.

But Embiid trailed on the play. The Sixers big man ran behind Harden before he watched him put a shot up in the paint. Embiid then took flight, smacking Harden's shot into the backboard. He then glared back at Harden in celebration.

Harden scored a game-high 37 points and had six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the loss. Embiid had 32 points and 14 rebounds for the Sixers.

"It's obviously great to go against great talent," Harden said. "Obviously you know how well Jo's been playing throughout the course of the season. He's a skilled big and so he kind of attacked us early."

The Sixers host the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in Philadelphia. The Rockets battle the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.