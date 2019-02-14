NBA fines Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr $25K after incident with refs

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (R) was handed a fine by the NBA after being ejected Wednesday night. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr received a $25,000 fine by the NBA on Thursday after being ejected from Wednesday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The NBA announced Kerr received the fine for "verbally abusing and confronting a game official."

The incident occurred with 3:54 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 129-107 loss to the Trail Blazers at Moda Center in Portland. Kerr was assessed two technical fouls and ejected.

Warriors forward Draymond Green had a hard foul on Portland big man Zach Collins on the defensive end. Officials reviewed the play and assessed Green with a flagrant foul type 1. Kerr disagreed with the call and began yelling at the refs.

Kerr slammed his clipboard on the court and officials immediately threw Kerr out of the game. The Warriors' head coach continued to yell at the refs and had to be restrained by forward Kevin Durant.

"I was just shocked that was called a flagrant foul," Kerr told reporters. "I'm not sure how it was determined. I don't know if it's determined in New York or if it's the officials on the floor. That was head scratching that could be called a flagrant foul. The guy is going in for a dunk, you have to make sure he doesn't dunk it. I told Kenny that I beg to differ."

The Warriors host the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 21 at Oracle Arena in Oakland.