Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant had to restrain Steve Kerr after the coach slammed his clipboard and was ejected during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Blazers led the Warriors 110-103 with 3:54 remaining in the game during the sequence on Wednesday at Moda Center in Portland. The Blazers ended the game on a 31-8 run to win 129-107.

Green was given a charge by referee Ken Mauer on one end of the floor before attempting to defend Blazers big man Zach Collins on the other end. The 7-footer drove through the paint before Green slashed his right arm toward the ball, but hit Collins in the process.

Green was assessed with a flagrant foul type 1. Kerr erupted on the sideline, slamming his clipboard on the floor and yelling at officials. He was immediately given a technical foul and thrown out of the game. Kerr continued to yell at officials before Durant wrapped his arms around him and escorted him toward the tunnel.

Green was also given a technical foul. Blazers star Damian Lillard made all three of his technical free-throw attempts and Collins made his two attempts from the charity stripe to give the Blazers a 115-103 advantage.

Durant and Stephen Curry each scored 32 points to lead the Warriors. Green had nine points, seven assists, five rebounds and three blocks in the win. Lillard led the Blazers with 29 points and eight assists in the win. Collins had four points, five rebounds and three blocks for Portland.

"I was just shocked that was called a flagrant foul," Kerr told reporters. "I'm not sure how it was determined. I don't know if it's determined in New York or if it's the officials on the floor. That was head scratching that could be called a flagrant foul. The guy is going in for a dunk, you have to make sure he doesn't dunk it. I told Kenny that I beg to differ."

Green said Kerr's tirade was "amazing" and he enjoyed it.

The Warriors host the Sacramento Kings at 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Oracle Arena in Oakland.