Three-team deal complete; Carmelo to Rockets?

July 25 (UPI) -- A three-team trade everyone knew was coming is now official, and the end result is expected to land forward Carmelo Anthony with the Houston Rockets.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers announced the deal Wednesday -- Anthony and a protected 2022 first-round draft pick went from the Thunder to the Hawks, with Hawks guard Dennis Schroder off to the Thunder and Hawks forward Mike Muscula headed to the 76ers.

As part of the deal, Sixers swingmen Justin Anderson and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot were sent to the Hawks and Thunder, respectively.

Besides the speedy Schroder joining triple-double machine Russell Westbrook as part of the Thunder backcourt, the big news in this deal is Anthony.

The Hawks intend to buy out his contract, according to all accounts, and Anthony will then sign a one-year, minimum deal (worth about $2.4 million) to play alongside James Harden and good friend Chris Paul with the Rockets.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank Carmelo Anthony and acknowledge his professionalism and contributions during his time with the Thunder," Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a prepared statement. "Although his tenure was only one year, the fact that Melo is a part of our history is important to us.

"We appreciate Carmelo and his agent Leon Rose for their collaboration and communication as we worked to resolve the situation in a fashion that was suitable to everyone. We wish Melo and his family nothing but the best in the future."

Anthony, 33, averaged a career-low 16.2 points in 78 games with the Thunder last season. It marked the first time in his career that he averaged less than 20 points.

