Lamar Odom safe after gun-involved Hooters dispute

July 24 (UPI) -- Lamar Odom said he was OK Tuesday, days after a dispute at a New York Hooters involving a gun.

Witnesses told police that Odom and his friends were leaving the restaurant June 20 when they got into a verbal dispute with another group, according to TMZ Sports and People. A person from the other group pulled out a gun and fired shots into the air.

Police told People that Odom was present on the scene, but was not the intended target nor was he involved in the dispute. Odom, 38, was eating alone at an outdoor table, police said.

"I want to let my fans know that I am OK," Odom posted Tuesday on Instagram. "Thanks for your messages I will try to respond to as many fans I can.

"Just to share the 'truth' here with you all. I was near the scene when it just happened and not involved in any way."

Odom announced on July 10 that he was moving to Shenzhen, China. The two-time NBA champion made nearly $116 million on the court in salary during his 14-year NBA career. He averaged 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game during his tenure in the league.