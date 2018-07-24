Home / Sports News / NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers ink Kevin Love to four-year, $120M contract

By Alex Butler  |  July 24, 2018 at 4:50 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- All-Star forward Kevin Love has signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension to remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Love, 29, was set to make $24.1 million in 2018 and had a $25.5 million player option in 2019. The five-time All-Star will now make $145 million over his final five seasons under contract.

Love averaged 17.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 59 games last season for the Cavaliers. He is entering his 11th NBA season.

"Secure the [bag]," Love's former teammate LeBron James tweeted. "Congrats brother Kevin Love. Nobu Malibu or Wally's on you!"

Love and Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman met with the media to announce the deal Tuesday in Independence, Ohio.

"When I got traded here a few years back, we had an idea of what was Cleveland Cavaliers basketball," Love told reporters. "We got a little bit spoiled. With four years in a row of the finals. But now we get to build this thing again."

Love said he feels like things are going to head in the right direction and that he hopes the team overachieves.

"This a big moment in our franchise's history," Altman said. "Kevin committing to our franchise long term and being a part of this new chapter, this evolution of a team I'm really excited about."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Floyd Mayweather continues beef with 50 Cent Floyd Mayweather continues beef with 50 Cent
New Orleans Saints draft class review: Boston Scott may prove to be biggest catch New Orleans Saints draft class review: Boston Scott may prove to be biggest catch
Swimmer Ryan Lochte receives 14-month ban from USASDA Swimmer Ryan Lochte receives 14-month ban from USASDA
Kate Hall describes threats gymnasts faced over reporting abuse Kate Hall describes threats gymnasts faced over reporting abuse
Manny Machado poses with Yankees in photo; nephew prefers Bronx move Manny Machado poses with Yankees in photo; nephew prefers Bronx move