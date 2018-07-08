Kings' Marvin Bagley III to miss time after tweaking hip, groin

July 8 (UPI) -- No. 2 overall NBA Draft pick Marvin Bagley III will miss time after tweaking his hip flexor and groin his NBA Summer League debut.

The Sacramento Kings said that Bailey will undergo an MRI on Monday and more information will be shared at that time regarding the injury. He will not play Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers and is doubtful for the Kings' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

"It was just a tweak on the last play," Bagley told reporters.

"That last dunk I had. I came down and pushed off, but nothing serious. I'll be fine. It was just getting back on defense is when I felt something but nothing too serious at all."

Bagley had 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists in the Kings' 71-65 loss to the Phoenix Suns Saturday in Las Vegas. He made 5-of-14 shots from the floor in 32 minutes of action.

Bagley averaged 21 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in his lone season at Duke. He was the ACC Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American.

Harry Giles led the Kings, scoring 17 points against the Suns. No. 1 overall pick DeAndre Ayton scored 21 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the Suns to the victory.