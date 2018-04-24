Meek Mill attending Sixers playoff game hours after release from prison

April 24 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin picked rapper Meek Mill up from prison and took him to the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday following his release.

Rubin posted photos of the journey on his Instagram account.

"On the way to the Sixers game let's go!!!! #meekfree," Rubin wrote on one post.

Meek Mill, birth name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was released Tuesday after the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania overruled Judge Genece Brinkley's November sentencing of two to four years in state prison for violating his probation for a 2008 gun-related charge when he was 18 years old.

The Sixers host Game 5 of their first round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Philadelphia can eliminate the Heat and advance to the second round with a victory.

Rubin visited Meek Mill with actor and comedian Kevin Hart before returning to pick him up and bring him to the game in a helicopter.

The rapper wrote a message on social media, following his release.

"I'd like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time," he tweeted. "While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive." "To the Philly District Attorney's office, I'm grateful for your commitment to justice. I understand that many people of color across the country don't have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues." "In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career."

Sixers stars Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz previously visited Meek Mill in prison with Rubin. Members of the Philadelphia Eagles and other star athletes also stopped by to visit the Dreams and Nightmares singer at the state prison in Chester, Pa.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft also has been vocal in his support for the 30-year-old recording artist.

Meek Mill is a South Philadelphia native. He is scheduled to hold a news conference after the game.