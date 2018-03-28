Raptors' Wright sinks half-court buzzer-beater

March 28 (UPI) -- Toronto Raptors guard Delon Wright made a shot from at least 50 feet at the end of the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets.

The lengthy 3-pointer gave the Raptors an early 25-23 advantage. They would eventually win the contest 114-110 Tuesday night at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

Wright took an inbound pass from Fred VanVleet to start the play. He took one dribble down the right flank before launching his Hail Mary. The ball bounced off of the top of the backboard square before going through the net.

Wright had six points, two assists, two steals and a rebound in the victory. His other field goal was also a 3-pointer, but not from quite as deep as his first attempt.

Nikola Jokic led all scorers with 29 points. He also pulled down 16 rebounds and had eight assists, two steals and a block for the Nuggets.

VanVleet, DeMar DeRozan and Jonas Valanciunas led the Raptors with 15 points apiece. Toronto battles the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in an Eastern Conference clash at TD Garden in Boston.