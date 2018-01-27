Buddy Hield says it's good seeing 'brother' Trae Young shut up critics

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield was once starring at Oklahoma, but now he is a fan of his protégé, Trae Young.

Hield poured in a team-high 24 points off of the bench Thursday in the Sacramento Kings' 89-88 win against the Miami Heat. He is averaging 12.7 points per game in his second NBA season.

"The season goes up and down, it has its moments," Hield said. "Some days go good. Some days go bad. Most part being bad because you want to win games. I don't care what individual stats are. We are a young team, so we gotta keep learning."

Just a few years ago, Hield claimed the Wooden Award after posting 25 points and 5.7 rebounds per game during his senior year for the Sooners.

Now Young is setting the court on fire in Norman, averaging 30.3 points and 9.6 assists per game as a freshman.

"I have a great relationship with Trae," Hield said. "He's my little brother. I've seen Trae since he was in the eighth or ninth grade coming into Oklahoma. He lives in Norman, so he basically lives in the gym all the time."

Young, 19, attended Norman North High School, which is located about four miles from the Sooners' home court, the Lloyd Noble Center.

Hield has noticed the haters and critics of Young's game.

"He has been great," Hield said. "And whatever he has been doing during the season, he had a big game [Tuesday]. So all the critics and noise they've been talking...It's good to shut them up."

Young is expected to be a first round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft if he decides to leave after his stellar freshman season. Hield told KOKH Fox 25 earlier this month that he thinks Young should take the next step.

"If you get a chance to go, go. I will never take that away from him. Because it's hard to get in the league and it's every kids dream to get there," Hield said.

"If he's ready, which I think he is, why not test the waters?"

Trae with a deep trey for the #Sooners

OU up 39-28 - watch live on FSOK pic.twitter.com/JwrSRyI77a — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 9, 2017

Hield went No. 6 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft.

#TBT: With @buddyhield making his NBA debut last night & @OU_Football hosting Kansas Saturday, let's look back to Buddy's 46 points vs KU. pic.twitter.com/4YKmj6PbpT — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) October 27, 2016

The No. 12 Sooners face Alabama at 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.