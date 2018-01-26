Penn State's Carr hits deep buzzer-beater to sink Ohio State

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Tony Carr provided the dagger in Penn State's win against Ohio State with a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Nittany Lions walked out of Value City Arena in Columbus on Thursday with an 82-79 victory against the No. 13 Buckeyes.

Penn State kept the game close throughout, holidng a 38-37 lead at halftime in the Big Ten affair. The Nittany Lions built up a 13-point lead in the second half. But after Penn State pushed the lead to 67-54 with 7:55 remaining, the Buckeyes came roaring back.

Carr put in two free throws to give his team a 79-76 lead with 14 seconds remaining.

But Buckeyes forward Keita Bates-Diop drilled a fade-away 3-pointer to tie the game. Penn State quickly inbounded the ball, finding Carr again just beyond half court.

The sophomore guard attracted two defenders, but it didn't matter.

Carr tossed up a very deep attempt, banking in the shot as the final buzzer sounded. He netted a game-high 28 points and had five rebounds and five assists in the win.

"We managed the game really well tonight," Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said after the game, according to the team website. "Tony's floor game was as good as I have seen in a long time. He took good shots and tried to set the table for everybody. I give Tony credit for not calling my timeout that I wanted to call. Sometimes those non-calls are absolutely fantastic."

Meanwhile in State College w the @LegionofBluePSU in The @PennStateMBB Squad Room after the buzzer beater over Ohio State🔵🦁⚪️ #ClimbWithUs pic.twitter.com/gmjQp1A2Dm — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) January 26, 2018

Penn State (14-8, 4-5 Big Ten) made 78 percent of its 3-point attempts against the Buckeyes (18-5, 9-1 Big Ten).

"We are in those situations almost every game and lots of the time I will be the one to take the shot so that's not new to me," Carr said after the game. "I have the ultimate confidence."