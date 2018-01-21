Blazers' McCollum drops Mavericks' Ferrell with crossover

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- C.J. McCollum made Yogi Ferrell look silly, crossing him over during the Portland Trail Blazers' 117-108 win against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Blazers' star shooting guard showed off his handles at the end of the first quarter Saturday at the Moda Center in Portland.

He took a feed at the right elbow, before bodying up the smaller Ferrell. McCollum then tossed his dribble behind his back from his right hand to his left hand. The move disoriented Ferrell, as he fell to the ground, with his legs spread opposite directions.

McCollum coasted in for a lay up, giving the Blazers a 33-20 edge.

"I should have dunked it. I tried to get downhill and he cut me off so I just kind of countered, went the other way and he lost his footing a little bit I guess," McCollum told reporters after the game. "Gymnast, split.

⚠️ VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/i3wxnQ2p3C — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 21, 2018

McCollum scored 26 points and had four rebounds in the Blazers' win. Blazers guard Damian Lillard scored a game-high 31 points and had nine assists.

The Blazers battle the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. Sunday at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo.

The highlight reel from a tonight's win. pic.twitter.com/GwiFvqj9g3 — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 21, 2018

McCollum is averaging 21.5 points per game this season.