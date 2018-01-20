Xavier's J.P. Macura jumps over Seton Hall for powerful dunk

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- J.P. Macura had a ridiculous dunk while following a shot in Xavier's win Saturday against Seton Hall.

The 6-foot-5, 203-pound senior pulled off the dunk with about 1:31 remaining in the Musketeers' 73-64 triumph at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Xavier star Trevon Bluiett attempted a fade away jumper from the left corner to start the play. The errant shot hit high off of the backboard and off the front of the rim. Several Seton Hall and Xavier players stood under the rim to try and collect a rebound after seeing the shot go off target.

But Macura came crashing in from out of nowhere. He grabbed the rebound and slammed the ball through hoop with emphasis.

Xavier took a 67-60 lead on the basket.

Macura scored a game-high 27 points and had five rebounds and three assists in the win. Xavier improved to 18-3 with the victory. Musketeers coach Chris Mack complimented Macura's effort after the game.

"He's a warrior," Mack told the Big East in a post game interview. "He's the most competitive guy I think I've ever been around in anything. Some of those plays down the stretch you could tell. He stuck out with some hustle and effort plays that are needed when you win a game like this."

Xavier faces Marquette at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.