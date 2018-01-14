Kevin Durant won't give Drake credit for fun game vs. Raptors

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant heard Drake's chirping after he missed a dunk in a win against the Toronto Raptors.

And the "Durantula" responded in his postgame comments Saturday after the Warriors' 127-125 victory at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

"That was trash," Drake said after Durant's blunder, as the Warriors forward smiled in response.

Patrick McCaw found Durant on a handoff pass at the top of the 3-point arc in the second quarter. Durant then drove the lane and pulled back the hammer for a massive one-handed slam. The ball bounced off of the back iron and was sent flying back toward half court.

That's when Drake got in on the mistake, laughing and motioning for Durant to leave while calling the shot garbage.

One-point game late 4th, Drake back in Durant’s ear, Durant drills jumper, Durant 🗣 pic.twitter.com/JGhnXtqeFQ — Grim Wobber (@World_Wide_Wob) January 14, 2018

Durant still managed to score 25 points in the win. He also had six rebounds and five assists. He was asked after the game if Drake had a part in the "fun" faceoff.

"Don't give Drake that much credit," Durant told reporters. "Do not give him that much credit. He's not the reason why it was fun out there tonight. But he does bring a different element to the game."

FUN times today, but don't give credit to @Drake! Just ask @KDTrey5 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1nG6Ow5MRf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 14, 2018

"Someone so close to the organization and the city. Everybody realizes it when you play here in Toronto. It was a fun game. The crowd is always amazing here. I'm glad it was a solid turnout and I'm glad we got the W."

The jabbing between Durant and the rapper is obviously in good nature. Drake has the jersey numbers of Durant and Stephen Curry tattooed on his body.

"I'm not talking about another man's tattoos," Durant said after the game, when asked about the tribute.

Drake posted a photo on Instagram after the game, asking his followers to caption the shot.

"Draymond was roasting my outfit...comment what you think he said," the rapper wrote.

Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 26 points, while DeMar DeRozan poured in a game-high 42 points in the defeat.