Golden State Warriors bench goes nuts after Klay Thompson juke and jumper

By Alex Butler  |  Jan. 14, 2018 at 4:07 PM
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors bench collapsed in excitement after watching Klay Thompson juke a defender and drain a jumper against the Toronto Raptors.

Thompson pulled off the play with about 8:25 remaining in the first half of the Warriors' 127-125 win Saturday against the Raptors at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

The Warriors shooting guard backed Raptors big man Serge Ibaka down near the paint on the play. He then stepped back, sending Ibaka flying to the floor. Thompson proceeded to sink his fade-away attempt.

After juking Ibaka, the Warriors bench fell to the floor, celebrating Thompson's move.

Thompson scored a team-high 26 points in the Warriors' win. Ibaka splashed in 14 points for the Raptors. Ibaka's teammate DeMar DeRozan netted a game-high 42 points in the loss.

The Warriors battle the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

