Kevin Durant jukes Giannis Antetokounmpo before throwing down slam

By Alex Butler  |  Jan. 13, 2018 at 7:00 AM
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Kevin Durant got the best of Giannis Antetokounmpo multiple times in a Golden State Warriors victory against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The visiting squad walked out of the BMO Harris Bradley Center Friday in Milwaukee with a 108-94 triumph.

Durant got the fans excited - despite being on the road - with a big-time play with 5:24 remaining in the first half. The Warriors held a 49-45 lead before Durant got the ball at the 3-point line.

He dribbled the ball between his legs before briefly losing control of it. When he regained his handle, he went into a shooting position and appeared to be picking up the ball for a quick shot. The "Greek Freak" overreacted and jumped at Durant, who just let his hand hover over the ball instead of picking up his dribble.

Since the Warriors star didn't put both hands on the ball during his fake out, he could continue his dribble. Durant went around Antetokounmpo and threw down a powerful right-handed slam.

Durant scored a game-high 26 points and had six assists and six rebounds in the victory. Antetokounmpo poured in a team-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Bucks.

"He [Durant] is one of the best players in the world," Bucks coach Jason Kidd told reporters after the game. "We put length on him. We put Giannis on him to try to discourage him, but he works extremely hard."

"...We tried to make it tough on him...as tough as you can."

