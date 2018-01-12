Warriors may be minus Curry vs. Bucks

MILWAUKEE -- Steph Curry went through a full practice session Thursday but is still listed as questionable for Friday, when his Golden State Warriors travel to Milwaukee for a matchup against the Bucks at the Bradley Center.

Curry sat out Golden State's 125-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night after spraining his right ankle during the Warriors' shootaround session earlier in the day.

He didn't need to undergo an MRI and didn't have X-rays taken, leading head coach Steve Kerr to tell reporters he didn't think the injury was too serious.

"I didn't see anything," Kerr added. "We just had a normal shootaround and he was in his usual game-day routine with Q ( assistant coach Bruce Fraser) and he just rolled his ankle somehow," Kerr said. "Just kind of a fluke thing, kind of caught us off guard, but obviously he won't play."

Kerr plans to re-evaluate Curry after the team works out Friday morning but with the Warriors opening up a five-game road trip with a back-to-back set in Milwaukee and Toronto, the two-time All-Star might get an extra day of rest.

"We'll see how he holds up tomorrow. He'll shoot around in the morning and we'll see how he feels. It's up to the training staff. They're going to tell me what makes sense. We're not going to really evaluate that until tomorrow.

"But he did look good today."

A similar injury kept Curry out of 11 straight games last month and in five games since returning from that issue -- all of which were victories for Golden State -- he averaged 35.2 points on 57 percent shooting and made 33 of 62 3-point attempts before sitting out Wednesday.

Golden State was also without Klay Thompson Wednesdayt, but it was just a scheduled off-day -- and the first time all season that Thompson sat out -- so he'll be back in action Friday against the Bucks, who are 12-5 against Western Conference teams this season and 4-0 against Pacific Division foes.

The Bucks are hoping the dominant second half of their 110-103 victory over Orlando Wednesday night will serve as a springboard of sorts against the Western Conference's No. 1 team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 26 in the contest, including 13 in an aggressive third quarter effort.

"It's something I'm working on," Antetokounmpo said. "I have a long way to go. I just want to set the tone in the third quarter and come out there in the fourth quarter and finish the game. That's a theme, for example (in) Washington, that's a theme that I'm working on and moving forward I want to keep doing it."

As has been the case for much of the season, though, the Bucks struggled shooting from beyond the arc. Milwaukee made just 4 of 19 3-point attempts and has connected on only 26.5 percent of its long-distance shots over the last three games.

"We got lucky," Kidd said of winning despite poor 3-point shooting. "In this league, if you don't make threes you're going to get beat. We've got to get better at making open shots."

The Warriors have won three straight and seven of their last eight meetings with the Bucks, whose only victory over Golden State during that stretch came when they snapped Golden State's historic 24-game winning streak to open the 2015-16 season.