Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, who was injured in the second quarter of Saturday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, had an MRI on Sunday that revealed a sprain in his left shoulder.

Ball will be reevaluated in one week, according to a statement released by the Lakers. He will not play in Monday's game against visiting Minnesota, the Lakers said.

Ball played 28 minutes in Friday's game at Portland. He returned to the court after suffering the injury when he became tangled with Portland's Jusuf Nurkic near the end of the first half.

He told reporters after the game he felt a "pop" when the injury occurred. He finished with 10 points and four assists.

If Ball does not play until he is reevaluated in a week, he will miss five games. Ball, the second pick overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, is averaging 10 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists through the first 31 games of his NBA career.