Trending
Advertisement
MLB
March 28, 2024 / 5:00 AM

Angels-Orioles to start MLB's 2024 league-wide opening day

By Alex Butler
Catcher Adley Rutschman (C) and the Baltimore Orioles will host the Los Angeles Angels at 3:05 p.m. EDT Thursday in Baltimore. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
1 of 5 | Catcher Adley Rutschman (C) and the Baltimore Orioles will host the Los Angeles Angels at 3:05 p.m. EDT Thursday in Baltimore. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Two regular-season games are already completed -- because of MLB's Seoul Series -- but Thursday's league-wide slate of 13 contests will mark the start of the 2024 season for most baseball fans.

The New York Mets initially were scheduled to host the Milwaukee Brewers in the first game of the day, but that matchup -- in addition to a Philadelphia Phillies-Atlanta Braves game -- was postponed and rescheduled for Friday because of rain in the forecast.

Advertisement

The Baltimore Orioles now are set to host the Los Angeles Angels in Thursday's opener Baltimore. The first pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. EDT from Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Another eight games are scheduled to start at 4:10 p.m., including Toronto Blue Jays-Tampa Bay Rays and St. Louis Cardinals-Los Angeles Dodgers meetings on MLB Network.

Related

The reigning champion Texas Rangers will host the Chicago Cubs at 7:35 p.m. on ESPN.

Advertisement

The Oakland Athletics will host the Cleveland Guardians at 10:07 p.m. in Oakland. The Arizona Diamondbacks will then face the Colorado Rockies at 10:10 p.m. on Phoenix.

The Seattle Mariners will host the Boston Red Sox in the final game of the night. That matchup will start at 10:10 p.m. in Seattle and air on MLB Network.

Reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani, who signed a $700 million contract this off-season in free agency -- and the Dodgers are favorites to win the World Series. Reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves have the second-best odds to win the title, according to most sportsbooks.

The Houston Astros, New York Yankees, Orioles, Rangers and Phillies are among the other World Series favorites.

Acuna, Ohtani and his Dodgers teammates Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr., and Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper are National League MVP favorites.

Yankees teammates Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez, Rangers shortstop Corey Seager and Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez are American League MVP favorites.

Corbin Burnes of the Orioles, Kevin Gausman of the Blue Jays, Luis Castillo of the Mariners, Framber Valdez of the Astros, Pablo Lopez of the Minnesota Twins and Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers are among American League Cy Young Award favorites.

Advertisement

Spencer Strider and Max Fried of the Braves, Zack Wheeler of the Phillies, Zac Gallen of the Diamondbacks and Tyler Glasnow of the Dodgers are National League Cy Young Award favorites.

Burnes, Glasnow, Skubal, Lopez, Valdez, Gallen and Castillo are scheduled to pitch Thursday.

The Dodgers and Padres, who faced off earlier this month in the two-game Seoul Series, enter Thursday with matching 1-1 records. Betts hit the first home run of the 2024 season -- a 400-foot, two-run shot -- against the Padres on March 21 in South Korea's capital city.

Thursday's MLB schedule

All times EDT

Brewers at Mets at 1:10 p.m. -- Postponed

Angels at Orioles at 3:05 p.m.

Braves at Phillies at 3:05 p.m. -- Postponed

Nationals at Reds at 4:10 p.m.

Giants at Padres at 4:10 p.m.

Cardinals at Dodgers at 4:10 p.m. on MLB Network

Blue Jays at Rays at 4:10 p.m. on MLB Network

Twins at Royals at 4:10 p.m.

Tigers at White Sox at 4:10 p.m.

Pirates at Marlins at 4:10 p.m.

Yankees at Astros at 4:10 p.m.

Cubs at Rangers at 7:35 p.m. on ESPN

Guardians at Athletics at 10:07 p.m.

Advertisement

Rockies at Diamondbacks at 10:10 p.m.

Red Sox at Mariners at 10:10 p.m. on MLB Network

Latest Headlines

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari will return in 2024-25, AD says
MLB // 20 hours ago
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari will return in 2024-25, AD says
March 27 (UPI) -- Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari will return in 2024-25, despite the Wildcats' recent postseason struggles, athletic director Mitch Barnhart announced on X.
Diamondbacks agree to 1-year deal with LHP Jordan Montgomery
MLB // 21 hours ago
Diamondbacks agree to 1-year deal with LHP Jordan Montgomery
March 27 (UPI) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a one-year contract -- worth up to $25 million -- with veteran left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery, adding more depth to their already strong starting rotation.
Shohei Ohtani denies betting on sports, says ex-interpreter stole money to pay debts
MLB // 2 days ago
Shohei Ohtani denies betting on sports, says ex-interpreter stole money to pay debts
March 25 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani on Monday steadfastly denied any involvement in sports betting or the gambling activities of his friend and former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.
MLB opens probe into gambling allegations surrounding Ohtani, ex-interpreter
MLB // 4 days ago
MLB opens probe into gambling allegations surrounding Ohtani, ex-interpreter
March 23 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball says it is formally investigating allegations that the ex-interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani used $4.5 million of the player's money to pay off gambling debts.
Orioles' Jackson Holliday, MLB's top prospect, to start season in minors
MLB // 5 days ago
Orioles' Jackson Holliday, MLB's top prospect, to start season in minors
March 22 (UPI) -- Infielder Jackson Holliday, the top prospect in baseball, was reassigned to minor league camp and will not be in the Baltimore Orioles' opening day lineup, the team announced Friday.
Mets, designated hitter J.D. Martinez agree to one-year deal
MLB // 5 days ago
Mets, designated hitter J.D. Martinez agree to one-year deal
March 22 (UPI) -- Free agent designated hitter J.D. Martinez agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract with the New York Mets.
Dodgers fire Shohei Ohtani's interpreter amid theft allegations, gambling probe
MLB // 6 days ago
Dodgers fire Shohei Ohtani's interpreter amid theft allegations, gambling probe
March 21 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers fired interpreter Ippei Mizuhara amid lawyers' claims that star player Shohei Ohtani was a victim of "a massive theft," with reported links to Mizuhara's large gambling debt.
Dodgers awaken late, beat Padres in Korea for MLB season-opener
MLB // 1 week ago
Dodgers awaken late, beat Padres in Korea for MLB season-opener
March 20 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers offense warmed up late with a four-run eighth inning -- and needed a little luck -- to edge the San Diego Padres 5-2 in the first game of the 2024 MLB season Wednesday in Seoul.
Giants, Cy Young-winning pitcher Blake Snell agree to $62M deal
MLB // 1 week ago
Giants, Cy Young-winning pitcher Blake Snell agree to $62M deal
March 19 (UPI) -- Reigning Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell agreed to a two-year, $62 million contract with the San Francisco Giants. The left-handed pitcher confirmed his decision to join the Giants on social media.
White Sox trade RHP Dylan Cease to Padres for four players
MLB // 1 week ago
White Sox trade RHP Dylan Cease to Padres for four players
March 14 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox traded right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres in exchange for three top prospects and pitcher Steven Wilson, the teams announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL team owners approve major kickoff rule changes
NFL team owners approve major kickoff rule changes
Ice Cube's BIG3 makes $5 million offer to college basketball star Caitlin Clark
Ice Cube's BIG3 makes $5 million offer to college basketball star Caitlin Clark
Novak Djokovic splits with tennis coach Goran Ivanisevic
Novak Djokovic splits with tennis coach Goran Ivanisevic
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari will return in 2024-25, AD says
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari will return in 2024-25, AD says
Four perfect brackets remain for NCAA tourneys -- all on the women's side
Four perfect brackets remain for NCAA tourneys -- all on the women's side
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement