Starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery won a World Series last postseason with the Texas Rangers.

March 27 (UPI) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a one-year contract -- worth up to $25 million -- with veteran left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery, adding more depth to their already strong starting rotation. Sources told MLB.com, ESPN and The Athletic about the contract on Tuesday. The pact includes a vesting option for 2025. Montgomery, 31, spent last season with the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers. Advertisement

The seven-year veteran went 6-9 with a 3.42 ERA over his first 21 starts last season for the Cardinals. He was traded to the Rangers in July and went 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA over his final 11 starts. Montgomery went 3-1, while allowing 10 earned runs and 37 hits in six appearances last postseason en route to his first World Series title.

Montgomery owns a 3.68 ERA and 38-34 record over 141 career appearances. The fourth-round pick in the 2014 MLB Draft made his big-league debut in 2017 with the New York Yankees. The Yankees traded Montgomery to the Cardinals in 2022 in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader.

He will now find a spot in a rotation that currently features Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Tommy Henry, Brandon Pfaadt and Ryne Nelson.

The Diamondbacks will host the Colorado Rockies in their season opener at 10:10 p.m. EDT Thursday in Phoenix.