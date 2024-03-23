MLB opens probe into gambling allegations surrounding Ohtani, ex-interpreter

March 23 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball says it is formally investigating allegations that the ex-interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani used $4.5 million of the player's money to pay off gambling debts.
"Major League Baseball has been gathering information since we learned about the allegations involving Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara from the news media," MLB officials said in a statement released Friday. "Earlier today, our Department of Investigations began their formal process investigating this matter."