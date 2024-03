Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello is a candidate to be the opening-day starter. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox agreed to a six-year, $55 million extension that will keep the right-handed pitcher under contract through at least the 2029 season. Sources told MLB.com, ESPN and the Boston Globe about the agreement on Thursday. The pact includes a $21 million option for the 2030 season. Advertisement

Bello, 24, went 12-11 with a 4.24 ERA in 28 starts last season. He went 2-8 with a 4.71 ERA in 13 games in 2022, his rookie year.

Bello, known for his speedy sinker and precise, deceptive changeup is in the running to be the Red Sox's opening-day starter after Lucas Giolito sustained an elbow injury.

He allowed just one hit and two runs in five innings over two appearances this year at spring training. The Red Sox will play the Tampa Bay Rays in a spring training game Saturday in Santo Domingo as part of a two-game series in the Dominican Republic.

They will open the regular season against the Seattle Mariners on March 28 in Seattle.