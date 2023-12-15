Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer out until middle of 2024 MLB season

1 of 5 | Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer went 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA in 27 starts last season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer will be out until the middle of the 2024 season as he recovers from back surgery, general manager Chris Young told reporters Friday. Young said that Scherzer underwent surgery Thursday on a herniated disc. He said his first start will not come until June or July. Advertisement

"After several conservative treatments and consulting with multiple specialists, I made the decision to have the recommended surgery," Scherzer said in a statement released by the Rangers.

"Getting this procedure done now will give me the best chance to pitch as much as possible for the Rangers in 2024. I look forward to putting in the rehab work and getting back on the mound next summer."

Scherzer, 39, joined the Rangers in a July trade from the New York Mets. The three-time Cy Young Award winner, eight-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion was removed from the Rangers' roster during the World Series after he experienced back pain. He also missed time in 2023 because of a triceps injury.

"We had hoped to have a healthy Max Scherzer at the beginning of the season, obviously," Young told reporters. "That said, we also recognized that we were going to need pitching depth.

"I'm not sure it changes much in terms of building out that depth. It thins us out a little bit on the front half of the season."

Scherzer, who signed a 3-year, $130 million contract with the Mets in 2022, is due $43 million in 2024.

