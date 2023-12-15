Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Dec. 15, 2023 / 2:00 PM

Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer out until middle of 2024 MLB season

By Alex Butler
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer went 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA in 27 starts last season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer went 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA in 27 starts last season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer will be out until the middle of the 2024 season as he recovers from back surgery, general manager Chris Young told reporters Friday.

Young said that Scherzer underwent surgery Thursday on a herniated disc. He said his first start will not come until June or July.

Advertisement

"After several conservative treatments and consulting with multiple specialists, I made the decision to have the recommended surgery," Scherzer said in a statement released by the Rangers.

"Getting this procedure done now will give me the best chance to pitch as much as possible for the Rangers in 2024. I look forward to putting in the rehab work and getting back on the mound next summer."

Scherzer, 39, joined the Rangers in a July trade from the New York Mets. The three-time Cy Young Award winner, eight-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion was removed from the Rangers' roster during the World Series after he experienced back pain. He also missed time in 2023 because of a triceps injury.

Advertisement

"We had hoped to have a healthy Max Scherzer at the beginning of the season, obviously," Young told reporters. "That said, we also recognized that we were going to need pitching depth.

"I'm not sure it changes much in terms of building out that depth. It thins us out a little bit on the front half of the season."

Scherzer, who signed a 3-year, $130 million contract with the Mets in 2022, is due $43 million in 2024.

MLB: Texas Rangers capture first World Series title

Texas Rangers players celebrate after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 to win the 2023 World Series at Chase Field in Phoenix on November 1, 2023. The Rangers took the best-of-seven series 4-1. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Rays agree to trade pitcher Tyler Glasnow to Dodgers
MLB // 6 hours ago
Rays agree to trade pitcher Tyler Glasnow to Dodgers
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays agreed to trade star pitcher Tyler Glasnow to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Rule changes made 2023 the year that re-energized baseball
MLB // 1 day ago
Rule changes made 2023 the year that re-energized baseball
MIAMI, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball's reluctance to alter its traditional game gave way this year to subtle playing changes. Those fixes injected major electricity into ballparks, making 2023 the year that re-energized baseball.
Free agent Shohei Ohtani signs with L.A. Dodgers in stunning $700M deal
MLB // 5 days ago
Free agent Shohei Ohtani signs with L.A. Dodgers in stunning $700M deal
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Coveted baseball free agent Shohei Ohtani announced Saturday he has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in what his agent says is a $700 million deal, making it the most lucrative player contract in sports history.
Diamondbacks agree to $80M deal with pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez
MLB // 1 week ago
Diamondbacks agree to $80M deal with pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract with free agent Eduardo Rodriguez, taking one of the top left-handed starting pitchers off the market.
Reds, free agent 1B/3B Jeimer Candelario agree to 3-year, $45M deal
MLB // 1 week ago
Reds, free agent 1B/3B Jeimer Candelario agree to 3-year, $45M deal
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Free agent infielder Jeimer Candelario and the Cincinnati Reds agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal.
Yankees acquire star OF Juan Soto in 7-player trade with Padres
MLB // 1 week ago
Yankees acquire star OF Juan Soto in 7-player trade with Padres
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Star outfielder Juan Soto is headed to the New York Yankees as part of a seven-player trade with the San Diego Padres, the teams announced.
Red Sox trade OF Alex Verdugo to rival Yankees
MLB // 1 week ago
Red Sox trade OF Alex Verdugo to rival Yankees
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox agreed to trade outfielder Alex Verdugo to the rival New York Yankees in exchange for three players, the teams announced.
Longtime MLB manager Jim Leyland elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
MLB // 1 week ago
Longtime MLB manager Jim Leyland elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Longtime manager Jim Leyland, who won a World Series with the Florida Marlins and two American League pennants with the Detroit Tigers, was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Reds to sign pitchers Nick Martinez, Emilio Pagan
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Reds to sign pitchers Nick Martinez, Emilio Pagan
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds agreed to sign right-handed pitchers Nick Martinez and Emilio Pagan.
Mets hire media mogul as new president of operations
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Mets hire media mogul as new president of operations
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The New York Mets announced Monday that M. Scott Havens has been hired as president of business operations, and will be instrumental in shaping the future of the franchise, the team said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football QB rankings: Love, Stafford among Week 15 must-starts
Fantasy football QB rankings: Love, Stafford among Week 15 must-starts
Walker, Edwards-Helaire among fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 15
Walker, Edwards-Helaire among fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 15
Fantasy football: Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 15
Fantasy football: Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 15
Indiana Pacers legend George McGinnis dies at 73
Indiana Pacers legend George McGinnis dies at 73
Chargers fire coach Brandon Staley, GM Tom Telsco amid 5-9 record
Chargers fire coach Brandon Staley, GM Tom Telsco amid 5-9 record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement